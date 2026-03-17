National Academy of Television honors Senior Reporter Don Nelson with Silver Circle induction

NEW YORK, New York — Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson will soon be honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences when he is inducted into its vaunted Silver Circle Honor Society on May 29, 2026, in Seattle, Washington.

The Silver Circle Honor Society celebrates television professionals who have made a lasting impact over more than 25 years in the industry.

Don’s 32-year career covering news across the Gem State embodies the highest standards in journalism, storytelling, and broadcast television.

Being inducted in the first year of nomination is increasingly rare, according to the Emmy committee, and the move reflects the depth of Don's commitment to quality storytelling — making him, in essence, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in local news.

Don began his on-air career as a disc jockey on Colorado’s western slope before moving into broadcast television, eventually becoming co-anchor at a Grand Junction news station. He later settled in Idaho, spending three decades at Idaho News 6 delivering trusted news to Treasure Valley audiences.

Through his unwavering integrity and his ability to connect with viewers, Don was a pivotal figure who shaped the local news landscape and fostered trust in media across generations of Idahoans.

Congratulations, Don!

Have a news tip for Don? Email him at Don.Nelson@Kivitv.com.