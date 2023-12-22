Next steps for the Nampa Hispanic Cultural Center

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling is taking applications for a cultural advisory group to help shape the Nampa Hispanic Cultural Center.



Applications are due January 14, 2024

Two Nampa residents, two Nampa business owners or employees, and up to three non-profit representatives will be selected

“We are taking a direct role in the facility itself in its sustainability but this advisory group is truly there to help advise and give ideas to the city on the best utilization of that facility,” states Nampa Mayor, Debbie Kling.

Two Nampa citizens, two Nampa business owners or employees, and up to three representatives of Nampa non-profits will make up the mayor’s Community and Cultural Advisory Group. This group of people will be tasked with maximizing the building and achieving its goals.

Ten-year Cultural Center volunteer Dan Martinez is looking forward to the group and has applied himself.

“This committee that the mayor has put together is going to be a good thing, it’s going to be great because we’ve needed it all along,” opined Dan.

The city has a new plan going forward. Rather than having a non-profit be the primary tenant and director, “the city is actually going to hire someone to facilitate the day-to-day operations of the building.”

That facilitator role will be posted through the City of Nampa’s website.

Over the years the building has fallen into disrepair. Poor water pressure in the restrooms, water damage to drywall, leaking ceiling…

In July, when the city of Nampa took over the building from the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, the items donated to the previous non-profit were taken with them upon eviction.

Computers donated from HP, security monitors, industrial refrigerators and modems.

The advisory group will focus on five initiatives. I asked the mayor which of the five she feels is most important.

“I’m thinking it could be programming in the facility for the impact it can have on businesses, families, on young people. The programming in that facility is number one,” she responded.

For Dan, the future of the center is filled with optimism and outreach.

“We have a building here that encompasses everything from childcare to potentially a computer room for kids, and then adult lecture halls. We could do everything here if we just get the word out that we’re available.”

