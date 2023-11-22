Nampa children's book author finds the perfect illustrator - in Ukraine

NAMPA, Idaho — Children's book author Mark Meuser was easily able to find a publisher for his first installment, but finding the right illustrator took a little more effort. And he found his ace collaborator in the war-torn nation of Ukraine.

The Man and the Mountain was inspired by Meuser's own experience when, as a young man, he befriended a chipmunk while in McCall. And with that, the character of Chip was born.

Knowing he could get his book published, he set out to find an illustrator. Meuser admits he was searching for a first-time illustrator to complement his first book.

After conducting a talent search on the internet, Meuser found his perfect collaborator. An artist in Ukraine.

Iryna is 20 years old, and this is her first time creating illustrations for a book. Iryna says "This was my first book. It was really fun. It was a really big adventure in my life."

Communications were sometimes challenging between the two, as disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine have been ongoing. However, their combined commitment to the project made it work.

Meuser feels he made a perfect choice, saying that he thinks of Iryna as a granddaughter. How does he feel about Iryna's illustrations? "I think they are phenomenal," he says.

Coincidentally (or not), the story featuring Chip parallels the spirit of Iryna, a self-described tough Ukrainian. Meuser describes Chip as "tenacious and going beyond his capabilities. He takes the position of someone big and strong. Never quits, never gives up."

So far, two books have been released in the adventure series of the Man on the Mountain, both available on Amazon.

