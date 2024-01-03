Getting in and out of In-N-Out

NAMPA, Idaho — The planned Nampa In-N-Out will have unique challenges compared to the Meridian and Boise locations.



The planned Nampa location will have a drive-through accommodating just 21 vehicles

In-N-Out will construct a new access point on Merchant Way

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A new In-N-Out is planned for a popular shopping complex in Nampa and although it’s already lined with existing restaurants, those who visit frequently know it’s not always easy.

"We already got the single point entrance right here and that's already causing just a little bit of the problems. Even during the holiday season, we had a lot of traffic coming in from that single point," said Wingers General Manager Manny Ambriz.

Nampa residents react to proposed In-N-Out location

The demolition of TGI Fridays and construction of In-N-Out will come with Merchant Way's first access to these restaurants.

"They'll have an additional access point that they're putting in when they begin their building process here," explained the city of Nampa's Economic Development Director Robyn Sellers.

The new Merchant access will be near CapEd Credit Union. As we were talking I told Sellers that a Merchant access has been needed for a while. I was the third person to tell her that just today.

The Merchant Way access will nearly directly feed into In-N-Out's drive-through line according to their blueprints.

The In-N-Out's project calls for 46 parking spaces and a drive-through queue accommodating just 21 vehicles.

For comparison, the new location at the Village accommodates about 40.

That location plus the planned store at the Boise Towne Square Mall have the luxury of spacious parking lots directly adjacent to the stores to accommodate In-N-Out's stacking method for their popular drive-throughs.

"It's going to be nearly impossible to do it here in Nampa, we could definitely see what In-N-Out really thinks about it but overall I don't know what the plan could be," Manny thought.

"In-N-Out will put in a traffic control plan for the day of opening and then the weeks that follow so that we can control the traffic in and out of here," continued Sellers.

Manny didn’t know what In-N-Out had planned and when I told him the drive-through will exit into the Wingers parking lot, he wasn't thrilled.

"So that's a safety concern that we're thinking about right now. Many of our employees actually exit through the back door. We see a lot of that traffic coming in and out. We almost get hit every day just exiting our own building."