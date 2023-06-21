Nampa residents react to proposed In-N-Out location

NAMPA, Idaho — The new In-N-Out Burger in Nampa would be the third proposed location for the Treasure Valley.

Still in the application process, people who know the T.G.I. Friday’s restaurant in the area well are reacting to the plans coming out over the weekend.

“Been coming here since they opened, I’ve seen families in here grow up, I’ve seen staff here grow up,” says Alice Geier.

T.G.I. Friday’s regulars sharing their thoughts on how this new In-N-Out location will replace their “go to” spot for lunch.

“It’s like a death in the family because all these people are my people in here and I’m really sad to see it go, and I hate the way it happened,” says customer Judy Good.

Management and employees at T.G.I. Friday’s were unable to comment on the sudden proposal.

Right next door, Winger’s Restaurant and Alehouse is wondering how their business will be impacted.

“We just heard that there was going to be a potential new entrance off Merchant way, right behind us, which will be a huge help for us to help with traffic that’s coming through this main street light here.” says Danny Ambriz the Winger’s general manager.

T.G.I. Friday’s of Nampa telling Idaho News 6, they are planning to close on June 30th.

“[They’ve] been sister stores with us for years,” says Ambriz “We just don’t know what to expect right now. Since we heard the news, we are just preparing to offer positions to any of the servers or any of the management.”

Breaking ground on the new building is set for the fall, if the code is not met, the timeline could be extended.

Nampa’s Director of Economic Development, Robyn Sellers, agrees that the change will bring an increased flow of traffic. Her department will be able to hammer out more infrastructure details once the building design application is approved.

“The city is working with In-N-Out as a partner to help mitigate traffic. Yes there will be traffic but there already is a restaurant there that has traffic too it as well so this will replace a restaurant that’s already there,” says Sellers.

Nampa is welcoming In-N-Out to the community and the potential of new jobs is on the horizon for this location.

“In-N-Out is really wanting to be a part of our community, and they have been looking at our community for quite a while. This is an exciting new step for them in Idaho to be able to add Nampa to their three restaurants that will be in the Treasure Valley. So we're excited to have them,” says Sellers.

Construction is already underway for an In-N-Out at the Village in Meridian and at Boise Towne Square Mall.

