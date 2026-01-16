Top-ranked martial arts academy draws students across the Treasure Valley to Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy in Mountain Home is attracting students from across the Treasure Valley, earning recognition as one of Idaho's top martial arts studios.

Vital Brothers Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy has been part of the Mountain Home community for nearly five years. This weekend, students will step into the United Grappling Championship , competing against academies throughout the Treasure Valley.

"A lot of big academies here, they have like six academies like for one team and us, we only have one, and every time we compete out there we're always in the top five," said John Guevarra, known to his students as Coach JP.

Athletes like Jade Nunez drive hours each week just to train with the owner and coach, JP.

"My mom wanted us to come here because she knew that professor JP would push me and my brother very hard," Nunez said.

Coach JP said his teaching style stands out from other academies.

"We're not actually preparing, right? We're always ready, right? All my students are always ready. We're just like making small adjustments," JP said.

And the approach has worked. The gym was named the top martial arts studio in the state by Idaho's Best in 2025.

"I give a lot of my passion to this stuff," JP said when asked what sets his studio apart.

The academy is also the only one in Idaho that's part of the Guardian Project , a nonprofit that offers free jiu-jitsu scholarships to underserved youth, focusing on techniques like self-defense.

"So you can use that self defense so you don't really get injured so you don't have to go to the hospital," one student said.

As the competition approaches, JP said he wants his students to take more than just techniques from the mat.

"I always remind my students don't just be respectful on the mat. I teach them to be respectful on and off the mat," JP said.

The academy will compete at the Meridian Homecourt on Saturday, Jan. 17.

