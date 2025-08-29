Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semi-truck crash blocks I‑84 lanes southeast of Mountain Home; traffic delays expected

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Lanes are blocked on I‑84 southeast of Mountain Home due to a semi-truck crash, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The incident occurred on August 29, near milepost 98. In a Facebook post, ITD reports that limited lanes will be opened soon.

Drivers should expect traffic delays going into the afternoon and are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

