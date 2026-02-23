Search & rescue units assist in locating missing person, found in a drainage

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A missing person has been found on a remote desert road near Mountain Home, search & rescue authorities say.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit (IMSARU), the Elmore County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from IMSARU on February 20. They were asked to help locate a missing person who had reportedly been traveling on a remote desert road near Mountain Home.

The missing person's vehicle had been found in a creek bed, and search and rescue units honed in on searching the surrounding area.

With the help of drone teams, tracking teams, and 17 volunteers, the subject was found and located alive by family members in a nearby drainage.

Multiple agencies assisted in the incident, including Elmore County Search & Rescue, BLM, and Forest Service personnel.

IMSARU reiterates the importance of safety precautions when traveling in remote areas. The search & rescue unit reminds the community:

