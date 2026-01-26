Rep. Simpson secures $6.4 million for new elementary school at Mountain Home Air Force Base

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson successfully secured $6,409,000 in federal funding to build a new elementary school at Mountain Home Air Force Base, addressing critical infrastructure needs for military families.

The funding, included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 through Community Project Funding, will construct the Stephensen Elementary School Build Project to serve more than 300 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

"The construction of a new elementary school at Mountain Home Air Force Base is crucial to meet the growing needs of our active duty servicemembers and their families," Simpson said. "A modern, well-equipped facility will provide a supportive learning environment for over 300 Stephensen Elementary School students. By supporting our military children, their families, and the broader Mountain Home community, this project underscores our commitment and promise to those who serve."

The current elementary school faces significant structural problems and has been rated by the Department of Defense as needing replacement, according to a press release from Simpson's office. Officials say nearly every system in the existing building would require updates to meet current standards.

James Gilbert, superintendent of Mountain Home School District, praised Simpson's efforts to secure the funding.

"I am so thankful to Congressman Simpson for his efforts to secure funding for the Mountain Home School District to help us build a new elementary school at Mountain Home Air Force Base," Gilbert said. "This school will provide a tremendous educational opportunity for the students that live at Mountain Home Air Force Base. Without Congressman Simpson's support to secure funding, this project would not be possible."

The new facility will be larger than the existing complex to accommodate the growing student population on the military installation. Simpson emphasized that Community Project Funding allows Idaho representatives to direct federal tax dollars back to state priorities rather than having those funds allocated to projects in other states.

The House of Representatives approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act with a vote of 341 to 88.

Simpson noted that the strength of the U.S. military depends on supporting military families at home, making educational infrastructure a critical component of national defense readiness.

