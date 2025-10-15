Mountain Home residents react to Qatar Emiri Air Force training partnership announcement

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Residents in Mountain Home are sharing mixed reactions as they learn more details about the plans to partner with crews from the Middle East at the local air base.

Last Friday, the U.S. Defense Department announced plans for a Qatar Emiri Air Force training facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base. The partnership will bring hundreds of Qatari Air Force members to the area under a 10-year contract that includes 12 jets.

"On behalf of the city of Mountain Home and the entire community, I am honored and I am proud to welcome this significant partnership," Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes said.

WATCH: What Mountain Home residents think of the major international announcement —

Mountain Home reacts to Qatar Emiri Air Force partnership announcement

For some residents, the news came as a surprise. Army veteran and Mountain Home native Matthew McCain said the timing initially caught him off guard.

"I mean the escalation between Israel and Qatar this last month. I thought that the timing was kind of off. I thought that our government would kind of take a step back from Qatar instead of just bringing them here,” McCain said. “I thought that was kind of strange. I know the president recently received a jet from Qatar, so I mean it makes a little bit more sense."

Despite his initial surprise, McCain sees value in cultural integration.

"I think that when you actually mix those cultures in with your own, it can be a very positive experience, a very positive learning experience," McCain said.

Local restaurant owner John Santos points to the economic benefits the community experienced when Singaporean crews arrived in 2008.

"We've done catering services for them. They partake in the Air Force Appreciation Day, and I hope that they integrate, the Qatar Air Force, they do the same exact thing," Santos said.

KIVI Staff Comments under Idaho News 6 Facebook Page share concerns over Qatar Emiri Air Force training facility announcement.

However, not everyone supports the partnership. Some residents have taken to social media to share concerns about the new training facility.

Santos believes much of the criticism comes from outside the community.

"Whether it be out of staters or even people in surrounding cities, but just know that us Mountain Home folks, we love people and we want to build a culture of strength and unity and to just prosper and move forward towards change," Santos said.

Base officials say Qatari Air Force personnel could begin training at Mountain Home as early as 2030.

The agreement has been years in the making, with public documents from 2022 revealing early discussions about the partnership.

"I'm a Christian, so you got to love your neighbor and just be a good example," Santos said.

"Qatari food truck wouldn't hurt my feelings," McCain said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.