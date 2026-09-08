One person hospitalized after shooting in Mountain Home; investigation underway

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — One person is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Friesians Lane in Mountain Home.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:15 p.m. on September 5, deputies arrived at the scene and located one individual who sustained a gunshot wound. The person was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment.

Police say the suspect has been identified and the incident remains under investigation by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

"Based on the information obtained during the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no known ongoing threat to the public," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who was at the scene of the shooting before law enforcement arrived is encouraged to contact Elmore County Dispatch at (208) 587-2100.

Law enforcement says no additional information will be released at this time, due to the active investigation.