MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home woman donated a kidney to a military veteran she had never met — and a national nonprofit made that connection possible.

WATCH: Mountain Home woman donates kidney to veteran through DOVE

Mountain Home woman donates 'gift of life' to veteran through national nonprofit

For Hayley Slaughter, donating a kidney was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. It was something she had wanted to do for years.

"I've wanted to be a donor since I was 8."

In 2022, Slaughter was flipping through a magazine when she found an opportunity to give back to a veteran through Donor Outreach for Veterans, known as DOVE. The nonprofit helps veterans share their stories and connect with potential living kidney donors.

"As soon as I read it I immediately went on their website and immediately contacted them."

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According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, more than 90,000 people across the country are waiting for a kidney transplant. DOVE founder Sharyn Kreitzer says more than 360 veterans are currently registered with the organization.

"And many can't wait. They're gonna die waiting. Living kidney donation is really the only viable solution we have on hand right now."

Slaughter said recipients can typically expect a living-donor kidney to last 15 to 20 years — compared with 8 to 10 years for a kidney from a deceased donor.

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She became DOVE's 18th living donor, flying from Idaho to Maryland for the surgery.

"When they wheeled me into the O.R. I had my arms up in victory, and I was like, "Woo!" I just have always wanted to give that gift of life to someone."

Her donation later earned her the Idaho Spirit of Freedom Award — an honor created by Senator Mike Crapo to recognize Idahoans who help military and veteran communities.

"If you're healthy enough to donate and give a kidney, you only need one, so why wouldn't you share your spare?"

Four years later, Slaughter said she is the healthiest and strongest she has ever been.

"I've since become a 1st degree black belt in taekwondo since donating and I'm hoping to test in the fall of next year for 2nd degree."

Slaughter now works for DOVE, guiding other donors through the process.

The nonprofit also helps cover donation-related expenses, including travel, lodging, lost wages and child care, so donors do not have to shoulder those costs alone.

DOVE hopes to reach 100 living donors for veterans by Veterans Day. You can find more information on how to become a registered donor through DOVE here.

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