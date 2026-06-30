Mountain Home Police seek assistance in locating missing 76-year-old man

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in finding 76-year-old Darrell Gulledge.

Gulledge was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on June 29 at Ashley Manor, where he lives.

He was last seen wearing dark blue sweatpants, a checkered fleece sweater, and a Vietnam Veteran hat. Police say he has more hair than pictured below.

Mountain Home Police

There is no information regarding where Gulledge may have gone or any places he is known to frequent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elmore County Dispatch at 208-587-2100.