Mountain Home pastor lives on scissor lift for 75+ hours to raise money for overseas communities

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Executive Pastor at The Rock church, Jacob Presson, is spending four days 26 feet in the air atop a scissor lift. The church is turning this four-day challenge into an uplifting effort for communities overseas.

"I was praying one day and just really sensed that God wanted me to do something crazy to make a difference," explained Presson of the impetus for the challenge.

WATCH: Find out why a Mountain Home pastor is living 25+ ft above ground

Pastor lives on scissor lift for 75+ hours to raise money for global charities

Presson's idea was to live more than 25 feet up in the air for four straight days to raise money for WorldServe International, which supports water well projects in Ethiopia.

"In Ethiopia, they've been going through famine, and there's been civil war,” Presson said. “This is an attempt to help families have somewhere to go where they can learn skills to support themselves and keep their kids out of the danger of war and fighting over water.”

The effort, called Project Uplift, also raises money for Project Rescue, an organization working to help survivors of human sex trafficking.

"They're celebrating over 850,000 people that they've gotten out of human trafficking,” Presson said. “We're trying to raise some money to help them be able to expand what they do and help even more people.”

When brainstorming Project Uplift, Presson knew it had to reach new heights.

Sahana Patel / Idaho News 6 Jacob Presson, the executive pastor at The Rock church, speaks with Mountain Home Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel.

"It seemed like something crazy enough to get people's attention, and when you get people's attention, then you have a chance to tell them about what you're doing," added Presson.

The sky-high stunt is working; as of Wednesday afternoon, the church has raised close to $8,000. To survive on the lift, Presson relies on community support and camping gear.

"A lot of people have signed up to bring me food at different times each day,” Presson said. "At night, I have a tent. I've got a little, like, camping shower tent I use so I'll change in there, go to the bathroom in there," Presson said.

Back on the ground, church youth leader Sarah Philpott is keeping everything running.

"It's been months of planning, and lots of backend work, and brainstorming. It's really great to support all of his crazy ideas," Philpott said.

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The church has been hosting nightly events, inviting people to stop by, celebrate, and donate.

"If you don't have access to water and there's constant fighting, that's a pretty hopeless situation. Or if you're a woman or a child involved with human trafficking, that's not exactly a hope-filled place either. So, we're trying to uplift people that we don't know, but we care about," Presson said.

Presson will be making his way back to the ground on Thursday.

You can donate to Project Uplift here.

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