Mountain Home pastor arrested for 'human sex trafficking' posts $1 million bond

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Gregory Wayne Jones, the Mountain Home pastor arrested for 'human sex trafficking' in April, posted $1 million bond on Thursday.

Jones was arrested on Friday, April 25, by deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff's Department on charges of "human sex trafficking" and "sexual penetration with a foreign object."

RELATED: Newly unsealed documents reveal disturbing details in pastor's sexual abuse case

Court documents revealed that Jones allegedly used his position at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church to sexually abuse multiple women under the guise of spiritual healing.

His bail was set at $1 million, which court records show was posted on Thursday, June 5.

According to police, Jones had been under investigation since January, with several victims coming forward to provide "critical evidence" in the case.