Mountain Home daycare center closed "until further notice" after employee arrest

Gregory Wayne Jones, a Mountain Home pastor and daycare director, was arrested on charges of "human sex trafficking" and "sexual penetration with a foreign object,” leaving parents outraged over the lack of communication as the investigation continues.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The NXT Dream Center daycare in Mountain Home is closed until "further notice," according to the email received by a parent, following the recent arrest of Gregory Wayne Jones. Jones is facing accusations of human trafficking and sexual assault and is being held on $1 million bail.

According to a statement from the Elmore County Sheriff's Department, Jones has been under investigation since January of this year. Multiple local parents have spoken up both online and directly to Idaho News 6, saying they're upset that they weren't informed of the investigation sooner.

Jones is listed as the "Director of Operations" for the center, which describes itself online as a non-profit providing the Mountain Home community with a preschool academy, childcare/nursery, before/after school programs, and a summer camp.

