Mountain Home chef serves free stew for military families amid overseas tensions

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home chef is using his farm-to-table restaurant to show support for the local military community, offering free soup to service members and their families from Mountain Home Air Force Base.

WATCH: How a local chef shows support for military families

Mountain Home chef serves free stew for military families

Chef Christian Phernetton of Farmers Stashe is serving the Gunfighter Stew ‘26 through the end of March — a dish he is offering as a gesture of comfort during a tense time for military families.

"The conflicts we involve ourselves in as America, a lot of my guests are in the Air Force, and I know quite a few deployed families and it's kind of a tense time for them right now," Phernetton said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. deployed troops to fight Iran.

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Phernetton said the military community is deeply woven into the fabric of Mountain Home.

"There's such a strong presence of all the people from the Air Force in this town. If they didn't exist, this town would be way different than it is," Phernetton said.

The stew features handmade meatballs, fresh garden vegetables, and a black garlic broth, all made with locally sourced ingredients. Phernetton sources produce from his own farm in Hammett.

The 2026 Gunfighter Stew is not the first of its kind. Phernetton originally created the dish in 2024 during a military training exercise in Twin Falls.

"I was asked if I could make 200 gallons of soup. I wanted to give back to the Air Force for helping me out. When I catered that, business wasn't so great, but it helped me out quite a bit," Phernetton said.

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For now, he hopes the meal offers something simple but meaningful to those with loved ones overseas.

"I hope it's just a comforting touch that they can come to Mountain Home and get something that's comforting." Phernetton said.

Farmers Stashe is located at 354 N 2nd E St, Mountain Home, ID 83647.

