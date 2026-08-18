Estonian college student finds warm welcome knocking on doors in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Gregor Andreas Amelkin came to Idaho not knowing much about the state. The college student from Estonia is spending his summer going door to door across the Treasure Valley as part of a sales and education internship with Southwestern Advantage, connecting with families about learning tools and study programs for kids.

WATCH | Estonian student finds a warm welcome in Mountain Home—

Estonian student finds a warm welcome in Mountain Home

His journey has taken him from Caldwell to Meridian, Nampa and now Mountain Home — and after nearly three months, he said it is the people he will remember most.

"I mean, I love it here. The community is really welcoming, and it's really nice here as well," Amelkin said.

He said the internship has pushed him outside his comfort zone in more ways than one — including speaking English with strangers every day.

"At first it was, of course, a little bit scary, because I didn't have that good English like last year as well. But when you just start doing it, you're getting better and better," Amelkin said.

His positivity is hard to miss. A sticky note inside his car translates to 'Let's go seek for fairies today' — his way of staying optimistic before heading out to knock on doors and hoping to meet kind families along the way. He even takes photos with many of the families he meets, saying the connections are what make the experience meaningful.

For Amelkin, the internship serves a dual purpose.

"It's the way how I help American families with education, and it helps me to pay for my college myself," Amelkin said.

The kindness he has found in Mountain Home has left a lasting impression.

"Mountain Home is definitely the one who's the most in my heart right now," Amelkin said.

Amelkin plans to return to Estonia in a few weeks to finish his engineering degree, but says he hopes to make his way back to America one day.

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