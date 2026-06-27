Desert Canyon Golf Course debate divides Mountain Home over taxpayer funding

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Desert Canyon Golf Course has become one of the biggest topics at Mountain Home City Hall, with over three hours of budget discussion alone this past Thursday.

The city expects the course to cost taxpayers about $311,000 this fiscal year. City leaders say that the deficit has been higher in some years and lower in others.

“The goal has consistently been to preserve a valuable community asset while seeking the most effective and financially responsible operating model,” Mountain Home Mayor, Rich Sykes said.

WATCH: Mountain Home neighbors divided over golf course taxpayer funding

Mountain Home divided over golf course taxpayer funding

He also said the city council has to balance many competing priorities, adding that investing in community amenities does not take away from the city's commitment to infrastructure, public safety, transportation, and other essential services.

But some neighbors question whether taxpayer dollars should continue to help fund the course.

"We're not a big city. We shouldn't be a big city. I have a right to my hobby, but I don't see the city subsidizing it in any way, shape, or form," Leigh Dyer said.

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Supporters said the course provides value beyond golf. Anthony Hofer drives from Boise to play at Desert Canyon and serves on the city's Golf Advisory Committee.

"Just because it's a golf course doesn't mean there can't be more creative ideas on how they can serve the community. The fireworks show is being held up right here. Everybody in this community can come out and watch the fireworks show," Hofer said.

Hofer believes a private operator could put these community programs at risk.

"It becomes about making money. They don't care that the course actually hosts the boys and girls high school golf team every fall as their home course and provides practice facilities for them," Hofer said.

Others disagree, stating a private operator could manage the course more effectively.

"I would have loved to see the golf course sold to someone who knows how to run a business without all of this bureaucracy," Dara Corvus said.

Corvus said her concern isn't golf itself, but whether the city's priorities are in the right place.

"It just seemed like this really weird off-balance of like what to spend energy and effort on. The pool that is used by everyone in town was closed on Juneteenth but the golf course was open," Corvus said.

Some neighbors argue city resources could be better used elsewhere.

"We're wasting water. I can multiply and I can see my yard many thousands of times here. It's a lot of water," Dyer said.

"I think a lot of the funds, especially general funds, can go towards building up better infrastructure within town," Corvus said.

The golf course will remain under city operation for now, while the council continues working through its budget and discussing future operational plans — including the pro shop, hiring a PGA professional, and other course improvements. The mayor said additional discussions will continue as staff brings recommendations back to the council.

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