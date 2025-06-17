5 years without a splash: New Mountain Home City Pool set to open soon

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — It's been five years since the city of Mountain Home has had a community pool, but that wait is almost over.

"The public wants it; this is something that the kids need, so this is going to be huge for the city of Mountain Home," said Dennis Pings, the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

The Mountain Home Pool is set to open soon — take a look before the crowds take over.

Mountain Home City Pool set to open soon

The city is excited to bring back the sounds of summer splashing at Aguirre Park, replacing the old city pool that stood for over 60 years.

"In 2016, we decided to take a plunge, if you will, to create a new pool for the city and its citizens," said Tiffany Belt, the Mountain Home City Clerk.

Construction started in 2020, with half of the $3 million project funded through grants and the other half coming from the city and taxpayers.

The new saltwater pool features a traditional swimming area that connects to a large space designed specifically for kids. Water conservation was a priority in the design.

"We went with a gutter-less system, which is seamless, allowing the water to flow back and recirculate into the system. So, we're conserving one of our lovely natural resources," said Belt.

The heated pool will also include a new programmable LED lighting system, along with remodeled locker rooms and concession facilities.

For Mountain Home resident Jennifer Gomez, the five-year wait has been long enough.

"As a mom, it feels pretty exciting," said Gomez. "There isn’t much to do around here anymore; they took the theater out, the bowling alley is no longer here, so the pool gives all ages something to do."

“No membership is necessary. It's $2 per person, just as it was five years ago, and we’re not changing that,” Pings added.

Belt, who began her career with the city as a lifeguard at the old pool, played a key role in the planning process, so for her, this is an emotional moment.

"I almost feel sick to my stomach with nerves. It's just been long-awaited, and I appreciate the community's patience as we bring them something spectacular," Belt said.

The city is planning an opening day for Saturday, June 28, with a grand opening celebration set to take place later this summer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.