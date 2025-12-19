Students, drivers all in stable condition after crash involving two Minidoka school buses

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Everyone injured in a crash involving two Minidoka School District buses earlier this week is reported to be in stable condition or has been released from the hospital, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, on westbound State Highway 25 near milepost 43, outside the city of Paul. The collision closed the highway for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Investigators say there were 19 occupants between the two buses, including two drivers and 17 students. Both bus drivers were transported by air ambulance for treatment, and five students were also taken for medical care.

Lorien Nettleton

At this point in the investigation, troopers have collected video from both buses involved. Preliminary information indicates the second bus rear-ended the first bus while in traffic.

Police say the investigation remains active and is expected to be forwarded to the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any possible charges.

