Ida-haunts: Historic Wilson Theatre is a stunning landmark. Some say it's also a hotspot for ghosts

RUPERT, Idaho — What does candy have to do with ghost-hunting inside an old theater?

That is just one question we had after attending an after-hours paranormal investigation of the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert, Idaho hosted by Western Idaho Paranormal.

It turns out spirits may have a sweet tooth. Some paranormal investigators use props like candy in attempts to capture evidence — and it may have worked.

Here's what we witnessed on a ghost-hunting expedition at the historic Wilson Theatre:

IDA-HAUNTS: Historic Wilson Theatre

The Wilson Theatre was built in 1920 on the northwest corner of Historic Rupert Square. It sits about 165 miles southeast of Boise along Interstate 84.

For community members, the theater brought arts and entertainment to Rupert with concerts, silent movies, plays, receptions, and other special events.



Doug Lock-Smith Doug Lock-Smith

That tradition continues today, thanks to community members who helped restore and maintain the building.

Lifelong Rupert resident and paranormal investigator Mike Robinson tells us he has seen shadow figures and heard unaccounted voices inside the Wilson Theatre.

Doug Lock-Smith

Robinson defines paranormal activity as "anything that is out of the ordinary," but also says he is a skeptic at heart. He tells us the activity he has experienced does not necessarily mean a place is haunted.

Western Idaho Paranormal had multiple cameras and audio recorders through out the building in hopes of capturing evidence of the paranormal.

See for yourself: This is one interaction guests and paranormal investigators experienced in the basement of the Wilson Theatre on May 23, 2026:

Historic Wilson Theatre paranormal investigation clip

The device used was an EMF detector that visualizes the level of electromagnetic fields near the instrument — green being low; yellow being moderate; and red being high.

Doug Lock-Smith

Check out other stories from our Ida-Haunts series: