‘You literally can’t see people’: New Middleton road connection draws safety concerns

MIDDLETON, Idaho — A new roadway connection near Highway 44 is raising safety concerns among drivers and city officials as Middleton works with the Idaho Transportation Department on possible changes at the intersection.

The completed project connects Middleton Road to Highway 44 through what is now Murphy Avenue, creating a new north-south route through the city. The connection is part of a larger effort to improve transportation in the growing Middleton area.

ITD has also been studying future improvements along the Highway 44 corridor as traffic volumes continue to grow.

But drivers say the new intersection presents several safety concerns.



Ryan Taylor, a Middleton resident, said infrastructure is part of the problem as more people move into the area.

“Part of it's the infrastructure, um, because we have, you know, there's crazy drivers everywhere, but we have so much more people now," Taylor shared.

At the intersection of S. Murphy Avenue and Highway 44, drivers are supposed to turn right into the highway and right out rather than cross directly through the intersection.

Middleton Mayor Tim O'Meara said the restriction is in place because of limited visibility.

“The reason for that is you don't have the visibility to make cross traffic.”O'Meara said some drivers are ignoring the signs, prompting the city to work with ITD on ways to make the turning restrictions clearer.

WATCH | Mayor O'Meara on intersection

‘You literally can’t see people’: New Middleton road route draws safety concerns

One option under consideration is a temporary traffic-control island or barrier that would prevent drivers from traveling straight across the intersection.

“That would, basically stop you from driving straight across the intersection, which, is not really allowed right at the moment because of safety concerns," O'Meara said.

ITD is evaluating the temporary options but has not yet determined which one would work best.

O'Meara said speed is another concern along the roadway.

“That section of road's 35 miles an hour," he said. "It's moving towards a 45 mile an hour spot, so people are up to speed going into that 45 mile an hour spot. We really don't want somebody T-boned."

The intersection has also raised visibility concerns for drivers who travel through the area.

Jayden Dale and Taylor said they were involved in a crash near the intersection when another driver traveling on Murphy Avenue entered the intersection and hit them.

The pair said the other driver was not crossing the double yellow line, but the crash highlighted how difficult it can be to see approaching traffic.

Dale described the moment the other vehicle appeared.

“All of a sudden, truck popped out of nowhere. With the tree line, you literally can't see people until they pretty much get to the stop sign.” Dale said

Dale said additional warning measures could make the intersection more visible.

“They can either put lights on the stop signs to kind of make them more obvious or stop lights," shared Dale.

ITD is also considering longer-term changes as future road improvements and development in Middleton take shape.

O'Meara said some large developments planned for the area could eventually require a traffic signal at the intersection.

“There are some large developments that want to come into town, and they'll be required to signalize that intersection," O'Meara said. "Or, if ITD decides to put their main route through the center of town, they'll have to completely rebuild that intersection.”

ITD's broader Highway 44 planning process is focused on future safety, operations and connectivity needs as traffic in the corridor is expected to increase.

For now, ITD has not provided an installation timeline for the temporary traffic-control changes while it continues evaluating the options.

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