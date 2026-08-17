'We want to be the best high school': Middleton High kicks off new school year

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The new school year is underway at Middleton High School, where Principal Johnny Hullinger spent the first day making sure students felt welcome and everything ran smoothly.

Hullinger greeted students as they filled the halls, found their classrooms, and reconnected with friends — a routine he has come to look forward to each year.

"It's really fun. I love the first day of school. It's one of my favorite days," Hullinger said.

WATCH | The new school year is underway at Middleton High School!

'We want to be the best highschool': Middleton High kicks off new school year

The first day brings extra energy throughout the building, but also some nerves — especially for the hundreds of new students and incoming freshmen navigating the school for the first time.

During a pep rally, Hullinger addressed students directly about what it means to be part of the Middleton community.

"There are students who are on the waiting list to come to school here. You are blessed to come to Middleton High School. There are kids who want to be in your seats right now," Hullinger said.

To help build school spirit from day one, every student received a new shirt, paid for by community partner Ridley's.

This is Hullinger's fourth year as principal, meaning the seniors walking the halls today were freshmen when he first took the job. He said he is settling into the role with more confidence.

"I'm finally feeling like I'm getting a bit more comfortable with the role and more kind of in the groove," Hullinger said.

His goal for the school remains the same: make Middleton the best high school in Idaho — and keep students connected beyond the classroom.

"We talk about it all the time and we have like subgoals and like this is how we're gonna do it," Hullinger said.

For Hullinger, a successful school year is not just about grades or graduation rates. It is about making sure every student feels like they belong.

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