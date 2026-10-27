MIDDLETON, Idaho — What started as one Little Free Library in a Middleton neighborhood has grown into a project with four libraries and hundreds of books. Now, as its creator prepares to move out of state, she’s making sure the books stay in the community.

Christine McCarthy started her Little Free Library to give local families, especially children, an easy way to find books and make reading an adventure.

The project quickly gained support from the community, with families stopping by to pick up books and others donating their own.

“I have had mothers knock on my window, knock on my door, drop books off, stop me in the street, ‘Hey, it’s library lady.’ That’s priceless,” McCarthy said.

WATCH: Local woman’s book project gets a new chapter

'That’s Priceless': Middleton woman’s Little free libraries find a new home

But the growing project also faced challenges. As previously reported by Idaho News 6, McCarthy’s homeowners association objected to her Little Free Library. McCarthy said that after efforts to discuss a resolution did not move forward, she moved the library to her front porch.

“It’s not about the library. It’s about what it looks like. It’s the aesthetic,” McCarthy said.

Now, as she prepares to move to Washington, McCarthy says she doesn’t want to take the libraries with her. Instead, she wants the project to continue serving the community where it began.

“It was meant for here. It’s my legacy,” McCarthy said.

The Middleton School District has agreed to take the libraries, with plans to move them to Middleton Community School. The school already helps local families access resources such as food and clothing at no cost. The libraries will add another way for students and families to access books.

“I bought them for all the kids to read, and I want them to be read. And if one kid loves dragons as much as my son, I win,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s generosity is reaching beyond her own libraries, too.

On Monday night, a North End neighbor posted on Facebook that a Little Free Library and other nearby libraries had been emptied out. McCarthy had books to spare, so she gave Idaho News 6 reporter Victoria Rodriguez a box to help restock the libraries.

McCarthy said the project has brought her joy, and she hopes that joy will continue even after she leaves Idaho.

“I realized that my library was my joy, and I’m gonna leave my joy here and go find joy somewhere else,” McCarthy said.

The move to Middleton Community School is expected to begin next week. The libraries will be temporarily unavailable while they are relocated, with more details about their reopening to come.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.