MIDDLETON, Idaho — Book lovers will have the chance to meet more than 60 authors, discover new stories, and take home some new reads this weekend at Middleton's annual Author Palooza.

The event runs Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Middleton Community Center on Main Street. Admission is free.

Visitors can explore books across a variety of genres, including fantasy, romance, thrillers, crime, mystery, historical fiction, memoirs, young adult, and children's literature.

WATCH | Book lovers in Middleton can meet more than 60 authors this weekend—

Middleton Author Palooza brings more than 60 authors, book-themed activities to town

Participating author Amy Marin Rice writes middle-grade fantasy adventure books. Her Fuzzwigs series features magical portals, fantasy creatures, and adventures inspired by Idaho.

Another participating author writes small-town romance novels, all set in Idaho communities. Her books include both sweet, closed-door editions and spicier versions.

The event has grown significantly since it first started in 2022. Organizers initially planned for about 25 authors, but roughly 18 to 20 participated at the first event, which was held at the Middleton Trolley Station.

After experimenting with different dates, organizers found November worked best. Last year, 42 authors participated, eventually outgrowing the original space.

This year, more than 60 authors are expected, with organizers moving the event to the Middleton Community Center to accommodate the growth. Organizers say interest has been so high that they still have a waiting list of authors hoping to participate.

But there will be more than books to explore.

Seven vendors will offer book-themed merchandise, including tumblers, Kindle accessories, and custom sprayed book edges. MJ Artistry will also be offering flash tattoos and piercings.

A food truck and drink vendor will be on site, along with the Cheeky Library mobile book trailer.

Families can also take part in a special dragon-themed activity inspired by the popular book series Fourth Wing. Children can walk across a straw-bale obstacle before reaching in to discover which miniature dragon chooses them. Stickers will also be available for younger children.

Visitors can participate in a book passport activity by meeting authors from different genres and collecting stamps. Those who complete their passports can enter a drawing for a chance to win one of several book bundles, with additional items donated by vendors.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity for readers to connect with authors, discover independent writers, and find something new to read.

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