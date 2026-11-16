MIDDLETON, Idaho — Neighbors near Highway 44 and Duff Lane say pulling onto the busy highway can be a challenge, especially during rush hour. Now, the Idaho Transportation Department is planning improvements to the intersection as the Middleton area continues to grow.

Renee Smith has lived in Middleton, just south of Highway 44 near Duff Lane, for five years. She said she often waits several minutes for a safe opportunity to leave her neighborhood while running errands or taking her children to school.

“Turning left can be a really big challenge, especially during those rush hours,” Smith said. “People say like, ‘Oh, I just wait till there’s no traffic.’ I’m like, that’s not a reality.”

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Smith said the continued construction of new homes in the area, particularly north of Duff Lane, has added to her concerns about traffic and safety.

Those concerns also hit close to home as her son gets closer to driving age.

“My son will be driving like in 1, 1.5 years,” Smith said. “It is very scary to think that he, I would probably have him like turn right and go down to Lansing and make a left all the way up to Purple Sage and around just because it’s dangerous.”

According to Idaho Transportation Department crash data, 35 crashes have been reported at the intersection in the last five years.

ITD conducted a traffic study at the intersection and determined improvements are needed. A spokesperson said the agency plans to install a new traffic signal, add lanes on Highway 44 in both directions and construct dedicated turn lanes.

ITD is working with the City of Middleton to move the project forward. The agency said developer funding could help accelerate the project rather than waiting for the state's traditional transportation funding process.

For Smith, the area's continued growth means the intersection needs to change with it.

“People think, ‘Well, I’ve lived here forever, and we haven’t needed a light. People just need to slow down,’” Smith said. “There’s been a lot of growth, so they need to look at that and realize that the town is changing.”

ITD says the project is still in the design phase. There is no exact completion date yet, but the agency is hoping construction can begin next year.

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