'I am excited that it's going to be local': New Middleton development aims to bring more shops to town

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton is growing, and a new development called The Square at Hartley hopes to make room for more hometown businesses just south of downtown.

The open lot along Hartley Lane, near the Maverik on Highway 44, is expected to one day welcome local businesses. The Square at Hartley will include four buildings on about four-and-a-half acres, with space for 33 separate shops.

Developer Josh Shackelford said the flexible spaces are designed to accommodate different types of businesses, from small startups to companies that need more room to grow. He said the goal is to bring more services to Middleton so neighbors don't have to leave town to find what they need.

"Maybe there's a mom-and-pop that wants to start something here in town, and really this gives the space for them to be able to do that," Shackelford said.

One business they already have in mind is a coffee shop.

"We figured that would be kind of the staple unit," Shackelford said.

WATCH: Middleton development aims to welcome more local businesses to town

'I am excited that it's gonna be local': New Middleton development aims to bring more shops to town

Callie Davenport lives just across the road from the development and is looking forward to the added amenities.

"I am excited that it's going to be local small stuff and not like a big Walmart," Davenport said. "I'm very excited for the coffee shop, always very excited for a local coffee shop."

Davenport said she hopes the project won't bring too much extra traffic and that neighborhood safety is also important.

"We might want to look into, like, speed bumps and stuff because there are people that can get a little crazy in the neighborhood already," Davenport said.

Shackelford said the location could also become more significant if future projects move forward.

"There's a potential that the bypass could be at the end of Hartley back that direction, which would be a pretty big deal and then if the park ever happens back there, which hopefully it does because that would be another great community ad," Shackelford said.

For now, Shackelford said the focus is on getting the development built, with the goal of having the buildings ready by next summer.

Developers are inviting the community to share questions, concerns and suggestions at a meet-and-greet at the site Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

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