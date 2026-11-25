MIDDLETON, Idaho — What started as a simple idea to give people a place to sit outside Middleton’s historic Trolley Station has become a lasting tribute to the former mayor who came up with it.

Last December, former Middleton Mayor Hutchison was standing outside the Trolley Station with Monica Hobbs when she noticed something was missing.

“We were just with her, her and I were standing there talking and she’s like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had benches right here,’” Hobbs said.

Hutchison did more than suggest the idea. She used her own money to purchase the benches and helped pick them out.

But she never got to see the finished project.

WATCH: What started as a place for neighbors to sit and connect has become a place for Middleton to gather, reflect and remember Hutchinson.

Benches former Middleton mayor picked out become a memorial in her honor

Hutchison became sick and passed away in February. After her passing, city staff decided the benches could serve another purpose: remembering the woman who helped make them possible.

“So we ordered them, she got to pick them out, great, and then she got really sick and then she passed away in February,” Hobbs said. “So we thought, what a wonderful tribute that we could do.”

A memorial featuring Hutchinson’s picture now stands alongside the benches outside the Trolley Station.

The location carries special meaning. Middleton’s library, museum and police department are all just steps away, places city staff say Hutchison strongly supported.

“She was a huge supporter of all that, so I think that it just brings together that area,” Hobbs said.

Hutchison took office in January 2024 and helped move forward projects including the Sawtooth Roundabout. But city staff say they also remember her for the relationships she built, her love of the holidays and the effort she made to ensure city employees felt appreciated.

Her death has left a lasting impact on those who worked alongside her.

“It’s been a long year for the city,” Hobbs said. “I think that we have recovered really well. I think that we’re healing, but it still is a loss.”

Now, the benches Hutchison once envisioned outside the Trolley Station will give residents a place to sit, gather and remember her.

The city will officially dedicate the memorial bench on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. during Middleton’s Christmas tree lighting celebration at the Trolley Station.

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