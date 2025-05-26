Woman in custody after leaving toddler in hot car

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Sunday evening, officers with the Meridian Police Department arrested Alilie Qui for felony Injury to a Child after she allegedly left a 2-year-old child in a locked vehicle unsupervised.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a member of the public who witnessed a child crying and sweating alone in a vehicle near Idaho Pizza Company on East Fairview Avenue. An employee with Idaho Pizza Company was able to get one of the vehicle's doors open and remove the child as officers arrived on the scene.

Emergency personnel immediately administered medical care to the toddler, who was later taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The temperature inside the vehicle reportedly exceeded 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Qui was arrested on the scene and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Meridian Police Department would like to use this incident to further emphasize that it's never okay to leave a child or pet in an enclosed vehicle, even if it is only for a short period of time.

