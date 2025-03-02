Watch Now
Woman charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DUI in deadly Meridian crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A woman is in jail following a deadly crash in Meridian on Saturday.

Emily Della Minow, was booked into the Ada County Jail on four counts of Aggravated DUI (F) and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter (F).

Investigators say the crash occurred near Franklin and Locust Grove intersection. One woman died in the crash. Her identity has not been released.

The crash shut down the intersection for hours while crews conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.

