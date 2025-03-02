Woman dies in Meridian crash near Franklin and Locust Grove intersection

Meridian Police have closed the intersection of North Locust Grove and East Franklin Road following a fatal crash involving one woman.

The crash occurred at the intersection, which is now closed in all directions as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Officers are currently on the scene, working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identity of the woman who died and the cause of the crash have not been disclosed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.