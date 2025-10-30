Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

West Ada Trustees name Evelyn McCullough to fill Zone 2 vacancy

McCullough 10.27.25 (1).jpg
West Ada School District
McCullough 10.27.25 (1).jpg
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to appoint Evelyn McCullough to fill the Zone 2 vacancy on the board.

McCullough succeeds former Trustee Lucas Baclayon, who resigned on Sept. 8, 2025. Her term will continue through Dec. 31, 2027.

McCullough studied business at Boise State University and has served as a substitute teacher at Mountain View High School. She is the parent of three children, including one recent West Ada graduate.

Meeting materials and McCullough’s application are available on the district’s website, along with a recording of the special board meeting in which she was appointed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke