West Ada Trustees name Evelyn McCullough to fill Zone 2 vacancy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to appoint Evelyn McCullough to fill the Zone 2 vacancy on the board.

McCullough succeeds former Trustee Lucas Baclayon, who resigned on Sept. 8, 2025. Her term will continue through Dec. 31, 2027.

McCullough studied business at Boise State University and has served as a substitute teacher at Mountain View High School. She is the parent of three children, including one recent West Ada graduate.

Meeting materials and McCullough’s application are available on the district’s website, along with a recording of the special board meeting in which she was appointed.