West Ada students organize 'writing rally' in response to West Ada poster controversy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District students are gathering at the district offices Friday afternoon to write letters to administrators after a 6th grade World Civilizations middle school teacher was told to take down a sign that said, “Everyone is Welcome Here.”

This rally is just one of many ways that students, parents and community members have come together in the last few weeks. Idaho News 6 brought you coverage of the teacher herself, Sarah Inama volunteering to deliver T-shirts with the same saying on them after a local printing shop stepped up to make the inclusive shirts, and hundreds of community members ‘Chalking the Walk’ on Sunday night, only for their inclusive messages to be washed away come Monday morning.

The district stands by their policies and reasons for not allowing this sign in classrooms.

The Treasure Valley Students for Kindness group writes, “Considering recent events, including the West Ada school district ordering a teacher to remove a welcoming sign and the district erasure of community drawn, positive chalk messages at local schools students feel, though that it is more important than ever to make their voices heard and support our teachers. Therefore, we will come together to write encouraging letters to our teachers and letters, addressing our concerns to district leadership.”