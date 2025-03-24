'Everyone is welcome all the time'; Locals gather for a Chalk the Walk to show support for Meridian teacher

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The sidewalks at the West Ada School District Office are a little more colorful Sunday after a peaceful protest supporting a teacher who was instructed by the district to take down a sign that reads "Everyone is Welcome Here." I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with several who came out to show their support.

"Now more than ever, everyone is welcome all the time," exclaimed local Carrie Witt.

Even with a little bit of rain, people of all ages gathered on Sunday for a Chalk-the-Walk event at the West Ada School District office, showing support for Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher Sarah Inama.

One young girl, Nora Beaufort, explained, "I want to show that I am kind and that everyone can be kind, and everyone can show who they are."

This artistic protest comes after Inama was asked by the district to take down a sign that she believes represents inclusivity.

"I don't know what color hand on here is not welcome, and I would like this place here to answer that question," shrugged Witt.

I spoke with several locals who were getting involved, some even saying they came from out of state.

A local former teacher, Russell Joki, said, "It makes me feel so great that there are so many generations here."

"I wanted to share kindness and love," said Beaufort's younger sister Audra.

One young boy shook his head and said, "If I had a different skin tone or my race was different, I would just want to fit in and be a part of the world god gave us."

"No matter who you are or what you look like, you are always going to be important," finished Emma Beaufort.

After such a big turnout, supporters are hopeful the district will hear their message loud and clear.