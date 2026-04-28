West Ada approves new Career Technical Education center in Meridian, targeting 2027 opening

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved plans for a new Career Technical Education center in Meridian, aimed at expanding hands-on training opportunities for students.

According to a district press release, a vacant warehouse on Locust Grove Road will be transformed into a modern training facility, with construction expected to be completed by August 2027.

The center will offer programs in high-demand fields such as residential construction, welding, and powersports. Future expansions are also planned which will add cosmetology and dental assisting programs.

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“As Idaho’s largest workforce development organization, West Ada is committed to ensuring every student graduates with a clear pathway to a meaningful career,” said Chief Operations Officer Dr. David Reinhart.

The project is expected to cost $13.8 million, down from an earlier estimate of $16.5 million after design changes and cost-saving adjustments.

Funding will come from legislative support, including House Bill 521, and the district’s existing financial planning. Officials say the project will not increase local taxes.

West Ada is on track to award more than 1,000 CTE diplomas this May, and leaders say the new facility will help meet growing demand for career-focused programs.

The district previously purchased the 70,000-square-foot warehouse for $12.8 million as part of its effort to expand CTE offerings. The facility is expected to become the district’s largest career technical education center once complete.

Separately, the board also recently approved plans for a new elementary school at the current Lake Hazel Elementary site to address projected growth in the area.

The proposed 750-seat school, estimated to cost $23.2 million, could begin construction this fall and open in August 2027, replacing the existing building.

Once construction bids are received for both projects, the West Ada Board of Trustees will need to give final approval.

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