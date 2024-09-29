Walk to End Alzheimer's at Kleiner Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's was held in the Treasure Valley on Saturday morning at Kleiner Park in Meridian.



The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an annual event taking place in more than 600 communities throughout the U.S.

The organization hopes to raise $250,000 for the Alzheimer's Association from the Treasure Valley walk.

The Treasure Valley event featured more than 100 teams, with just under 1,000 participants.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story.)

We are here at Kleiner Park in Meridan for the Walk to End Alzheimer's — like our walk in Twin Falls weeks ago, it was another beautiful day.

I'm kneeling in a very, very special place — this is what is known as the Promised Garden, which has different color wheels for different meanings.

The orange means "I support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer's." Yellow means "I support or care for someone with Alzheimer's." Purple shows "I have lost someone to Alzheimer's disease." And blue means "I am living with Alzheimer's or another dementia."

Organizers for the Treasure Valley event are trying to raise $250,000, with a lot of that money going toward research and another portion going toward services offered to the community. Some of these services include a helpline, support groups, and educational resources to help people navigate the disease.