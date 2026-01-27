Victim identified in shooting near Meridian McDonald's

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Authorities have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting near a Meridian McDonald's earlier this week. The Ada County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday that the victim was Israel Castrejon Trejo, 27, of Nampa, Idaho.

Trejo was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds from an altercation with another individual. Jacob Streat, 23, currently faces second-degree murder charges for his death. His bond has been set at $2 million.

The shooting occurred near 195 E. Central Ave. on Sunday, January 25, 2026, near a McDonald's restaurant. According to Meridian Police Department, the incident was initially reported to Ada County Dispatch by multiple 911 callers at 12:39 p.m.

The Ada County Coroner's Office reported that Trejo was officially pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., following unsuccessful lifesaving measures.