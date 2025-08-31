Vertical View climbing gym features a new outdoor ropes course

Vertical View climbing gym in Meridian has opened a brand new four story ropes course with 80 obstacles to encourage people to get into climbing.

"It’s super fun and it’s got a little bit of everything for anyone to challenge their fear of heights and maybe get past that," said Aaron Gorder of Vertical View. "We really want to create future climbers as well, and this is a great way for families to have fun."

Check out the video to see people trying out the obstacle course

The course features different obstacles of difficulty on all four levels to ensure that anyone can make it to the top, where people take a leap of faith, jumping off the edge and down to the bottom. That seemed to be the fan favorite, along with the multiple zip lines.

"I like the zip lines and the free fall, they were probably my favorite," said Lucy, who came with her family to celebrate her little brother Weston's birthday.

People can sign up for a two-hour session where they can try whatever they want. It's a choose-your-own-adventure, making it perfect for families or for a group team-building experience.

"It is challenging mentally because I’m not that good and I keep falling off," said Sadie. "So it is kind of scary to fall, but you just kind of have to send it."

Safety is a top priority for the team members of Vertical View as they do a lengthy orientation to familiarize people with the equipment and make sure everything fits.

"We use a click-it system, so once they are tethered into the system, they can’t come off," said Gorder. "They will never fall, and they are never in danger of coming down."

The ropes course is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, or people can rent it out during the rest of the week for private sessions. Vertical View opened in 2020, and it features the tallest climbing wall in the Treasure Valley.