MERIDIAN, Idaho — Helping to feed the community while creating more opportunities — two local nonprofits are merging to make a difference.

"Create Common Good, for the last 16 years, we've been doing workforce development," said Angie Tuft, Director of operations at Create Common Good. "We work in the prison system, in the community. We currently teach in three of the IDOC facilities, and we are providing workforce development training in the food service industry."

This program is so great because, you know, we talk about getting people a second chance and getting out when they've done their time — they should be able to get a job. It's not easy to find jobs out there.

'You know, there is definitely a stigma associated with that. And we find that a lot of people really have a change of heart and need people to believe in them," said Tuft. "And that's why I do what I do. I really believe in people and believe in their potential."

"They're gaining skills and learning about soft skills, things that are important for life, not just doing a specific task," continued Tuft.

These organizations can always use volunteers, as well as money and other donations.

"We would love to have a partnership and talk to people that want to provide second chances and get good workers at the same time," said Tuft.