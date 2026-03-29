Two in custody after shooting near Meridian apartment complex wounds four men

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two men are in custody in connection with an early morning shooting near the Dovetail Apartments in Meridian on Sunday, March 29.

According to a spokesperson with Meridian Police Department, officers responded to the area of E. Pine Ave and E. Reem Drive after receiving reports of gunfire.

On arrival, law enforcement discovered four men having suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All four men were taken to the hospital.

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting, and MPD says they believe this to be an isolated incident.

This incident is under investigation, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.