Touchmark hosts Father's Day Classic Car Show in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village Retirement Community is hosting their annual Father's Day car show, inviting the public to enjoy classic cars in support of local charities on Saturday, June 15.

This year's event supports the Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho Chapter during Alzheimer's awareness month. The group offers a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) at no cost to families, funds research, and advocates for legislative changes.

RELATED | Father's Day car show rolls into downtown Boise

The car show kicks off at 10 am and runs until 1pm, also offering a lunch at 11:30 am for $12 per person with proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Idaho Chapter.

More event details are available here.