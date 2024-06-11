Father's Day car show rolls into downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The 21st Annual Downtown Boise Father's Day Car Show, presented by Bronco Motors, is bringing an exciting display of cars and motorcycles to the State Capitol Building.

The event kicks off at 10 am and ends at 3 pm on Sunday, June 16, and is free to attend. You can expect to find food, live DJs, and goods to buy at the event as well.

From gorgeous classic cars to today's cutting edge electric vehicles, the event will feature something for all kinds of enthusiasts to enjoy.

The event will run along Jefferson St in front of the Capitol between 6th and 9th, on Bannock St between Capitol Blvd and 9th, aon 8th between Bannock St and State St, and Capitol Blvd between Bannock St and Jefferson St.

More event details are available on DowntownBoise.org.