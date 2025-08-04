Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMeridian

Actions

Three-vehicle collision on Chinden Boulevard sends three to hospital, causing traffic delays

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At approximately 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, authorities responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision along Chinden Boulevard and Meridian Road.

According to a spokesperson from the Meridian Police Department, the collision involved a trailer hauling two quads, with one vehicle rolling during the crash.

The collision resulted in three individuals being transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Westbound lanes on Chinden were closed until 6:52 p.m., and as of this writing, one lane is open in each direction.

Delays are expected to continue as crews work to reopen the roadway.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Meridian reporter Allie Triepke