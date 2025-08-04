Three-vehicle collision on Chinden Boulevard sends three to hospital, causing traffic delays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — At approximately 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, authorities responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision along Chinden Boulevard and Meridian Road.

According to a spokesperson from the Meridian Police Department, the collision involved a trailer hauling two quads, with one vehicle rolling during the crash.

The collision resulted in three individuals being transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Westbound lanes on Chinden were closed until 6:52 p.m., and as of this writing, one lane is open in each direction.

Delays are expected to continue as crews work to reopen the roadway.