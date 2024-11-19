The holiday season just got brighter for a local Make-A-Wish recipient

Make-A-Wish Idaho granted some extra magic for 9-year-old Brynn, as she and her family explored Christmas in Color in Meridian.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Same magic, different location — Christmas in Color prepping for premier at Roaring Springs

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“3… 2…1… Merry Christmas! Welcome to Christmas in Color!”

The holidays are getting brighter for 9-year-old Brynn, and her family.

The Boise family got the chance to come along with Make-A-Wish Recipient Brynn to push ‘the big red button,’ illuminating over one million lights at the Roaring Springs parking lot The fun experience is something Brynn’s parents say ‘couldn't have come at a better time.’

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 The Mattison Family

“So we got diagnosed just after Christmas,” said Phil Mattison, Brynn’s dad.

“Last year the holiday season wasn’t wonder. She was sick the whole time, and her birthday is in December so it just wasn’t a great December. So when we found out about this - this was just amazing,” said Brynn’s mom Amelia.

Brynn’s wish is actually to go to Disney World and, “Eat ice cream for breakfast,” she said.

While that ‘sweet’ trip across the country is still being planned, Make-a-Wish Idaho decided she could use a little extra magic in the meantime.

Sight manager Rick Harris helped coordinate the honorary lighting – he works to make this spectacle spectacular and memorable for all.

“She had a great big smile, and awe and wonder to her face. That’s the reason why I do this, just to put a little bit of cheer and joy in a kids heart – seeing that just makes all the work and effort pay off,” said Harris.

The special experience may be the cheer and encouragement to help Brynn’s get ‘back-on-track’ with doing what she loves.

“Right before - like a month before - I was diagnosed, I ran a 5k. I have done…” said Brynn.

“Three 5ks, with Leukemia,” said Brynn’s dad Phil.