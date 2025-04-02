The end of an era for the historic KFXD radio towers

MERIDIAN, Idaho — They have been part of the Treasure Valley landscape for decades — the old radio towers on Amity Road in Meridian are coming down, ending a big part of broadcast history in Idaho.

The KFXD towers and building on Amity Road were an extraordinary facility, complete with a public park with picnic tables.

Art Gregory, the founder of the History of Idaho Broadcasting, explains. “This particular sight is historic because the towers have been here since 1946, but KFXD has been around 100 years."

Long time local broadcaster Tom Scott, who was just out of high school, has very fond memories of working at the station on the hill. I asked Tom if he remembered the first record he played as a disc jockey. “Oh yeah, The Doors, 'Light my Fire,'" he said. "I had planned that my first night on the air that it was going to be The Doors, and the long version of 'Light My Fire.'”

“To understand the rich history of KFXD radio you really have to look at these old photographs. This building still stands in downtown Nampa, but this building was built in 1946, but what’s interesting when you look at it, these are the same towers that we are looking at in 2025," Scott said. "As a matter of fact, the old white engineering building still stands in the field.”

Gregory says area broadcasters will remember this for a long time. “This building and all the things you see behind us, the towers, represent progress and technology changing and really the changing times and the owners of KIDO are going to increase their power by four times."

An employee of Town Square Media, which owns the property, would not tell me the exact day the towers will come tumbling down, only to say it will happen very soon.