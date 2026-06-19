Ten people displaced after house fire on S. Orleans Place in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Ten people are displaced after a house fire on Wednesday, June 17.

Meridian Fire crews responded to the 3600 block of S. Orleans Place at around 6:00 p.m.

Firefighters found that the fire originated on the rear exterior and had spread to the roof and attic. Crews were able to get it under control before it caused more extensive damage to the home.

No people or animals were injured, but ten people were displaced as a result.

The cause is under investigation.

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