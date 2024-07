Take a break from the heat at a cooling center in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Stay cool, Meridian, Idaho! With the increased temperatures in our area, stay safe and hydrated. Cooling centers are available across the city to help you beat the heat.

Here's where you can find a cooling center near you during the heatwave:



Meridian City Hall

Address: 33 E Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Address: 33 E Broadway Ave, Meridian, ID 83642 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Cherry Lane Library

Address: 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642

Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday to Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Address: 1326 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID 83642 Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday to Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Orchard Park Library

Address: 1268 W. Orchard Park Drive, Meridian, ID 83646

Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Address: 1268 W. Orchard Park Drive, Meridian, ID 83646 Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Silverstone Library

Address: 3531 E. Overland Road, Meridian, ID 83642

Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Address: 3531 E. Overland Road, Meridian, ID 83642 Hours: Sunday: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm unBound

Address: 722 E. 2nd St., Meridian, ID 83642

Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sunday: Closed

Address: 722 E. 2nd St., Meridian, ID 83642 Hours: Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sunday: Closed Tiny Library

Address: 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian, ID 83642

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Address: 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian, ID 83642 Hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Parkview Christian Church

Address: 201 W Ustick Rd, Meridian, ID 83646

Hours: Monday – Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sunday 8 am – 5 pm

Address: 201 W Ustick Rd, Meridian, ID 83646 Hours: Monday – Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Sunday 8 am – 5 pm Meridian Senior Center/Center at the Park

Address: 1920 N Records Way, Meridian, ID 83646

Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Address: 1920 N Records Way, Meridian, ID 83646 Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Meridian American Legion Hall

Address: 22 W. Broadway Avenue, Meridian , ID 83642

Hours: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Cards, games, TV, water, snacks for purchase.

READ MORE | Here's where you can find a cooling center in the Treasure Valley