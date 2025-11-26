Stop flushing "flushable" wipes; Meridian wastewater crews remove blockages almost daily

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian wastewater crews say non-flushable items are causing nearly daily clogs in a Northwest Meridian lift station, creating costly and hazardous blockages throughout the city’s sewer system.

WATCH | To flush, or not to flush —

Flushable’ Wipes Causing Daily Sewer Backups in Meridian

This week, the city invited me to the site, where wastewater mechanics were actively removing a mass of wipes, rags and other debris from key sewer lines.

“That’s running right now. It got ragged up so bad that it eventually needed to be repaired, so we actually just reinstalled this one,” said Ron Ling, a Wastewater Division Mechanic for the City of Meridian.

Ling said that crews have found a wide range of surprising items in sewer lines over the years — including car keys, hoses and even 2x4s.

While the materials vary, "flushable" wipes remain the biggest problem.

“Things like clothing, rags… pretty much the biggest offender is going to be those wipes. They’re not really flushable,” said BreAnna Clifford, a communication specialist with the city.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE |"Flushable wipes are not flushable." Plumbers say the clogs they cause can be extremely costly

City officials warn that damage caused by these blockages can lead to repairs costing thousands of dollars, not only for the city, but also for homeowners. If a line backs up into a home, any repairs within the property line are the homeowner’s responsibility.

Because of that, the city is urging residents to follow a simple rule: only flush toilet paper and human waste.

“It’s really important for people to know what they can and cannot flush, and what can ultimately be a safety concern as well,” Clifford said.

With the holiday season underway, wastewater crews are also reminding residents to keep fats, oils, grease and grit out of sinks. Those materials harden in pipes and can trigger major backups — especially as households cook large holiday meals.

“They actually call in the plumbing industry the day after Thanksgiving ‘Brown Friday,’ because it is the number one day that plumbers are called out,” Clifford said.

Meridian officials say avoiding clogs is simple: keep food waste and trash in the trash, and keep pipes clear of anything that isn’t toilet paper or natural waste.