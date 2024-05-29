State troopers return from mission to the U.S.-Mexico border

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday, the return of two teams of Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers deployed in April to support the State of Texas’s efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 10 troopers built valuable relationships and enhanced their knowledge on how to curb human trafficking, the illicit drug trade, and other illegal activities facilitated by the lack of resources at the southern border.

Under the guidance of Governor Little’s IDAHO WORKS plan, ISP troopers were able to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and partnering states in innovative new ways to combat crime at the southern border.

Governor Little announced the three-week mission during his State of the State and Budget Address in January, with a focus on human trafficking.

This initiative was designed to aid law enforcement efforts and enrich educational programs in Idaho. Insights from the mission will be integrated into the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) courses for Idaho law enforcement, leveraging firsthand experience to bolster the fight against human trafficking. The partnership highlights a proactive, shared commitment to public safety and eradicating trafficking networks.

“Our troopers acquired invaluable insights and firsthand experience while helping fortify border security measures. We are committed to leveraging this collaboration to improve overall safety and security, ensuring the well-being of communities in Idaho," ISP Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley said.